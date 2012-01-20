Common On Drake: “I Like His Music”

Despite being engaged in a lyrical battle with Drake, Common still respects the “Take Care” rapper as an artist. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Common admits “I think he makes good music.” Clearly Common is remaining respectful even though he called Drizzy “Canada Dry” and said he would fight him in a boxing match (no gloves needed!). The Chicago emcee went on to say “He’s definitely said some real clever things and made some cool songs. I like his music.”

If ever we thought this beef was pointless, it is now!

