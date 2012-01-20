Floyd Mayweather Offers Pacquiao 50/50 Split To Fight

In his latest bid to schedule a fight with Manny Pacquiao, boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr reached out and touched Pacman to make the match happen. According to ESPN 50 Cent’s BFF called the Philippines to negotiate the May 5th super bout.

“Floyd wants to fight Manny Pacquiao on May 5 and he went as far as to reach out to Manny Pacquiao personally last night,” said Mayweather’s adviser Leonard Ellerbe. “Floyd has shown more than a willingness to get this fight done and this is really, really what he wants to do and what he wants to give to the fight fans.”

