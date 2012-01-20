Men Of “Red Tails” Discuss Interracial Relationship In Film

One of the subplots in the Tuskegee Airmen-inspired action flick Red Tails is that one of the African-American pilots falls in love with an Italian woman while fighting overseas.

In this interview for TheUrbandaily Terrence Howard and David Oyelowo, who’s character Joe ‘Lightning’ Little falls in love with Sophia (Daniela Ruah), explain why this was an important part of the film.

