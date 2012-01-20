Halle Berry’s Stalker Gets 386 Days Behind Bars

Halle Berry can go back to feeling secure in her Hollywood Hills mansion. Her stalker has been sent to the slammer for 386 days for scaling a wall surrounding the actress’s home.

Richard Franco struck a plea deal with the prosecution by pleading no contest to felony stalking with the charge of felony burglary being dropped. Franco was arrested outside of the Oscar winner’s property trying to break into the mansion. It was the third time in three days complaints had been made about him trespassing on Berry’s property.

The down side to the plea agreement is Richard Franco has already spent 193 days in behind bars and it will be counted as time served. In actuality, Franco has to spend another six months in jail and he’s a free man again.

