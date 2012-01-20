Etta James Passes Away At 73

Legendary singer, Etta James died this morning. James, who was battling leukemia for some time, succumbed to the disease after a long struggle. She is most known for her ballad “At Last.”

“This is a tremendous loss for the family, her friends and fans around the world,” De Leon said. “She was a true original who could sing it all – her music defied category. I worked with Etta for over 30 years. She was my friend and I will miss her always.”

RIP!

Etta James No Longer Breathing With Respirator

Etta James Rushed To The Hospital With Low White Blood Cells

