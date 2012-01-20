Michael Ealy On Underworld: “I’m Glad I Didn’t Die”

You may be familiar with Michael Ealy’s work from movies like Takers, Seven Pounds, the impossible to love Beau Willie in For Colored Girls, and his great work on Sleep Cell. Well now he’s taking on the world of vampires and werewolves opposite Kate Beckinsale in the fourth installment of the Underworld series, Underworld Awakening. His Detective Sebastian debunks the trend of Black men in horror movies and survives to the end, but is he the same man when it’s over?

Watch as Michael and I discuss his new leading role on “Common Law”, the best part of working with Kate Beckinsale on a hit franchise, and why not even Jay-Z and Will Smith can get him on Broadway.

RELATED POSTS:

20 Hottest Photos Of Kate Beckinsale (Heavy.com)

Michael Ealy: “I’m Not On Twitter, That’s An Impostor!” [VIDEO]

Michael Ealy’s ‘Common Law’ To Premiere In January [TRAILER]

Also On The Urban Daily: