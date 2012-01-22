Jay-Z Is Not A Spokesperson For Black Fathers

The influence of Jay-Z’s lyrics can not be understated. A mere mention of a product or fashion habit (he single-handedly killed the throwback jersey craze) sends his followers marching in step to the beat. However, a Daily News article has struck a chord for implying that Jay-Z’s ode to his daughter, “Glory” will somehow serve as a rallying point for Black fathers to “finally” get their act together.

In an editorial response to the News, HipHopWired writer D.L. Chandler challenges the notion that Black fathers need a rapper to guide them on parental responsibility.

What black men, and all fathers-to-be, need are tangible examples of fatherhood. There are vast networks of community groups and organizations devoted to connecting fathers to the actual responsibility of fatherhood. Church leaders and the like need to open their doors and be the beacons they should be for fathers who don’t know how to operate as such.

