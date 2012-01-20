Lola Monroe Freestyles Over “Stay Schemin'”

For those who said female rap is dead, Lola Monroe is here to prove your notions are false. Lola Monroe plays no games on the mic. The recent signee to Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang imprint dropped a freestyle over Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin'” instrumental. The former video vixen spews bars filled with hustle and ambition. one of the stand out lines is “It’s like Picasso in this b***h, female Pac up in this b***h, I’ll Apocalypse your sh*t.”

This is a vast improvement from the rhymes she released before. What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments.

Spotted at Rap-Up.com

http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F33947451&show_artwork=true

