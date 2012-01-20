How Robin Thicke Got Nicki Minaj To “Shake It 4 Daddy”

Robin Thicke was able to collaborate with Nicki Minaj before she blew up and became internationally known on his 2009 song “Shakin’ It 4 Daddy.” Hear him talk about how Jay-Z put him on to Nicki, and find out how much she now charges to make a guest appearance on a song in the video below.

Where Nicki Minaj Was Born To Shake It

http://www.bravotv.com/video/embed/?/_vid17697587

