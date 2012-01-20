Zoe Saldana, Common, Spike Lee at Sundance Film Fest 2012

The 2012 Sundance Film Festival kicks off today in Park City, Utah, showcasing the best independent filmmakers across the country. This year there are 21 films directed by or featuring black talent, take to the festival stage in the hopes of landing distribution deals for their projects. Below is a list of featured projects that could be coming to a theater near you:

Red Hook Summer– dir. Spike Lee

A boy from Atlanta lands in Brooklyn to spend the summer with his grandfather, who he’s never seen before.

LUV- dir. Justin Wilson (Common, Dennis Haysbert, Danny Glover, Charles S. Dutton, Meagan Good)

Common stars as Uncle Vincent, an ex-con trying to go straight who takes his young nephew with him on a business trip that inadvertently leads him back down the same deadly path he’s been trying to avoid.

Middle of Nowhere

dir. Ava DuVernay (Emayatzy Corinealdi, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo, Lorraine Toussaint)

A young woman (Corinealdi) struggles to maintain her marriage and her identity when her husband (Hardwick) must serve a eight year prison sentence.

Slavery By Another Name

dir.- by Sam Pollard

Documentary that challenges one of America’s most cherished assumptions: the belief that slavery in this country ended with Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

The Words

dir. Brian Klugman, Lee Sternthal (Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, J.K. Simmons)

When an aspiring writer claims another man’s long lost work as his own, the price he must pay is more than he could have ever imagined.

