Illuminati Admits To Killing 2Pac On “N****s In Paris?”

When it comes time to spit out conspiracy theories, The Illuminati gets brought up every single time. Apparently, the secretive group has admitted to killing 2Pac in Jay-Z and Kanye West’s hit, “N****s In Paris.”

This news doesn’t help Jay-Z and Kanye’s denials of being members of the group. Jay’s RocaWear clothing line is emblazoned with Illuminati symbols. Kanye West has been accused of selling his soul to the devil and people use the fact he hasn’t made a song about God since “Jesus Walks.”

While I’m a little bit of a conspiracy theorist, I’m not too sure about this one. I doubt people would admit to a murder and put it in the background of a song. That’s not being a smart criminal. But what do I know? I’ve never committed a crime. On the other hand, everyone likes the song and can never explain why. Could it be The Illuminati has programmed us to go stupid to a song we think is stupid only to distract us from hearing their implication in the murder of one of hip-hop’s most beloved MCs? Take a look and tell us what you think.

RELATED POSTS:

Church Says Blue Ivy Carter Is The Devil

Janet Jackson Down With The Illuminati? [PHOTO]

Exclusive Proof That Jay-Z Is Illuminati