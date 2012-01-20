DJ Just Dizle Presents “Rhythm And Booty”

@justdizle – Rhythm And Booty (Men this is NOT for YOU !!!) by justdizle

After the great response to his “4 Hours of Slow Jams” mix, our favorite “Brother In Paris” DJ Just Dizle brings another mix to get your weekend started right, Rhythm and Booty. At 118 minutes this is the them music for the twerk Olympics. Your girl will be twitpicing in the bathroom mirror in no time.

