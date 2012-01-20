Al Green Says President Obama Nailed “Let’s Stay Together”

During a fundraising stop at Harlem’s Apollo Theater President Barack Obama tickled the crowd with a brief rendition of Al Green’s classic, “Let’s Stay Together.” The soul singer and reverend, who was in the audience, told TMZ that the Commander-In-Chief was “terrific” and “He nailed it.”

What do you think? Is this how he swept the first lady off her feet?

