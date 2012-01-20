Beyonce Reacts To The Passing of Etta James

Beyonce wrote an emotional letter to her fans talking about superstar singer Etta James’ death. James died Friday morning due to complications stemming from leukemia.

Beyonce wrote on her site:

“This is a huge loss. Etta James was one of the greatest vocalists of our time. I am so fortunate to have met such a queen. Her musical contributions will last a lifetime. Playing Etta James taught me so much about myself, and singing her music inspired me to be a stronger artist.

When she effortlessly opened her mouth, you could hear her pain and triumph. Her deeply emotional way of delivering a song told her story with no filter. She was fearless, and had guts. She will be missed.”