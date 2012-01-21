Nicki Minaj, “Stupid Hoe”

Nicki Minaj takes her eccentric style to new heights in the video to “Stupid Hoe.” You won’t be seeing the NSFW vid on your local TV network any time soon because Nicki wanted to keep it raw like sushi for her Barbies.

“Can’t premiere on a network b/c its important that my art is not tampered with, or compromised prior to you viewing it for the 1st time,” she Tweeted.

Her fans will have to enjoy this clip for now, because Minaj also announced that she is pushing back her sophomore album to April. Pink Friday:Roman Reloaded was originally slated for a February release.

Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

