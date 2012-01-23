How Did “Red Tails” Do At The Box Office?

Hollywood didn’t believe that Black America will support a movie like Red Tails, and many African-Americans made it a point to make to see the film this weekend to help boost the box office numbers. But how did Red Tails do on its first weekend in theaters?

5 Historic Sites African Americans Must Visit

The movie is exceeding expectations even though, studio execs didn’t expect the support to last. Red Tails surpassed the $15-$18 million it was projected to make in the first weekend by pulling in $19.4 million. On Friday, January 20th it earned $6-8 million thanks to busloads of African-Americans coming to midday screenings.

Red Tails is this weeks No. 2 film, finishing behind Underworld Awakening starring Kate Beckinsale and Michael Ely, which should brought in $25.2 million. (Not bad, since Red Tails was on almost 500 fewer screens than Underworld Awakening.)

Find out more about this weekend’s box office results right here.

RELATED POSTS:

Why Hollywood Still Doesn’t Take Black Audiences Seriously [OPINION]

Men Of “Red Tails” Discuss Interracial Relationship In Film [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: