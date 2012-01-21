Top 5 Songs From “Soul Food”

Soul Food the movie is a classic! It not only had an all-star cast, but the soundtrack that accompanied the film was just as amazing. The original soundtrack consisted of 13 tracks but we’re counting down the top five tracks.

Check out our list, watch the videos, and tell us what you thought of these songs when you first heard them! Plus, take a listen to our Black Soundtracks playlist at the bottom of the page to hear some hot songs from your favorite movie soundtracks!

“A Song For Mama” by Boyz II Men

This song instantly made every grown man and woman speed dial their mamas for some quick TLC. Years later, it’s still in heavy rotation on Mother’s Day.

“September” by Earth Wind & Fire

Not a new hit for the 90’s, but the 1978 classic “September” was a good fit for the Soul Food soundtrack. Every movie soundtrack needs at least one old school groove.

“We’re Not Making Love No More” by Dru Hill

Remember these boys from B-More? Well, this sexy song about the lack thereof was perfect for the up and down romantic relationships in Soul Food. It makes you want to grab a friend and say, “Girl, get it together!”

“What About Us” by Total

First of all, if you remember anything about the 90’s, then you know Puff Daddy and his Bad Boy family ruled most of it. There’s nothing like a joint from the “it” girl group on Puff’s label at the time.

“I Care About You” by Milestone

Whether a real group or not, this song was smooth and actually landed on the Billboard charts. Comprised of K-Ci & JoJo, Babyface and his two brothers, Kevon and Melvin; Milestone made the soundtrack certifiably hot!

