KiD CuDi & Dot Da Genius, “WZRD” (Artwork And Tracklist)

GOOD Music’s KiD CuDi took to Tumblr to share the tracklist for his forthcoming rock/punk influenced album WZRD, a collaboration with “Day ‘N’ Nite” beatmaker Dot Da Genius.

WZRD was originally due for release on Cudi’s birthday (January 30th), but has been pushed back to the end of February. Check out the tracklist after the jump. (spotted @ Soulculture)

Tracklist:

1. The Arrival

2. High Off Life

3. The Dream Time Machine

4. Love Hard



5. Live & Learn6. Brake7. Teleport 2 Me, Jamie (feat. Desire)8. Where Did You Sleep Last Night9. Efflictim10. The Upper Room

