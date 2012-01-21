Jingle Punks Hipster Orchestra, “Blue Ivy Lullabies”

The Jingle Punks Hipster Orchestra sends a musical congratulations to Jay-Z and Beyonce on their ultimate mashup by replaying Mr. and Mrs. Carters biggest hits.

So who are these people? According to their official website:

The Hipster Orchestra is the ultimate marriage of high and low brow culture. Hipster songs meet high style when they're combined with intelligent re-works and arranged for a string ensemble. The Jingle Punks Hipster Orchestra has raised the eyebrows of the rock and fashion world since their debut in March 2011. Yes, they are also responsible for scoring some of the biggest TV shows and films in the U.S….and will play your kid's Bar Mitzvah. Mazeltov…

