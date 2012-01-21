Bad News For Nicki Minaj Fans

The fans of Nicki Minaj were anxiously awaiting Valentine’s Day 2012, because it’s the same date her second album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded was due. However, she told the world that the release date has been pushed back to April 3rd. She also gave some info about an unreleased song. (See both tweets below.)

“Stupid Hoe,” Nicki Minaj’s latest single from Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, was released yesterday (January 20th). Click here to see our updated list of album release dates.

