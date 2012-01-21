Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Closed Over Busted Fridge

It was “grand re-opening, grand closing” for Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club this week. After celebrating a facelift with the likes of Warren Buffett on Wednesday night, Hov’s swanky club was shut down the next day by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene for health code violations.

However, TMZ has learned that the cause of the violations (food being stored at improper temperatures, etc) was a faulty fridge that died moments before opening.

Ron Berkowitz, a rep for the club, says one of the refrigerators blew minutes before the health inspector arrived causing the temperature in the fridge to rise. No food from said fridge was served and patrons of Blue Ivy’s dad can look forward to doing their Cupid Shuffle over shrimp cocktail any day now.

