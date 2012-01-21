Mama Jones Gets Her Own Reality Show!

Mama Jones, the oldest member of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” cast, is getting a reality show of her own. When we first met her on season one of “Love & Hip Hop,” Mama Jones was known for being the mother of Jim Jones and his now-fiancee Chrissy’s nemesis.

Mama Jones is entertaining on "Love & Hip Hop," but is she ready to fly solo?

