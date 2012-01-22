Former Penn State Coach Joe Paterno Dead At 85

Joe Paterno, the longtime Penn State coach who won more games than anyone in major college football succumbed to his battle with lung Cancer. He was 85.

His family released a statement Sunday morning to announce his death: “His loss leaves a void in our lives that will never be filled.”

“He died as he lived,” the statement said. “He fought hard until the end, stayed positive, thought only of others and constantly reminded everyone of how blessed his life had been. His ambitions were far reaching, but he never believed he had to leave this Happy Valley to achieve them. He was a man devoted to his family, his university, his players and his community.”

Paterno won a Division I-record 409 games and two national titles in 46 seasons at Penn State. However he was fired in November amid a child sex abuse scandal involving former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky.

