Judge Orders Mack 10 To Pay Loan Shark

Rapper and actor Mack 10 may need to enlist some West Side connections to get out of this legal mess. According to TMZ, the former Mr. T-Boz took out two loans from a Tadayuki Ito in 2010 that required he pay back %100 interest, a violation of California’s laws on usery, or loan sharking.

California Love?

The problem is that Mack didn’t pay the loans back and Ito sued him for the loan amounts AND the interest, even though the loans were illegal. Mack-10 failed to appear in court and the judge ruled in Ito’s favor. How much does his absenteeism cost him? $229,668.86.

What part of the game is that?

