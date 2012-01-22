The New England Patriots Beat The Ravens, Advance To The Superbowl!

In a devastating defeat, the New England Patriots beat the Baltimore Ravens by three points to advance to the Superbowl as AFC champions!

Within final seconds of the championship game, the Ravens (kicker, Billy Cundiff), hoping to tie the game attempted a 32 yard field goal but, missed!

With no time left, the Ravens were sent home!

This will be Tom Brady’s fifth time starting in the Superbowl.

