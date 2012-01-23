Steven Tyler Butchers National Anthem

Aerosmith frontman and “American Idol” judge Steven Tyler has certainly seen better days. When the aging rocker went into his rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Ravens, plenty of fans were looking to “walk this way” right out of the arena. But don’t take our word for it. Watch the video and tell us what you think. (source)

http://videos.sportsgrid.com/embed/player/?content=V8767V3RZZH4CWV4&content_type=content_item&layout=&playlist_cid=&media_type=video&widget_type_cid=svp&read_more=1

