NY Giants Beat 49ers, Face Pats In Super Bowl Rematch!

In a nail-biting OT game that almost broke Twitter, The New York Giants defeated the San Franscisco 49ers 20 to 17 to win the NFC Championship. They will now face the AFC champion New England Patriots in rematch of Super Bowl XLII in 2008. The Giants spoiled the Patriots undefeated season with their win in that contest.

Super Bowl XLVI will be played in Indianapolis on February 5th.

