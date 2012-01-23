Tracy Morgan Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing

After accepting an awards ceremony at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, Tracy Morgan collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. Sources revealed to TMZ that he appeared to be intoxicated. However, reps for Tracy Morgan say that his collapse was the result of exhaustion and the high altitude.

Something Black People Do In Utah

