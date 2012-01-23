Fat Joe’s Wife To Divorce Him, Join "Love & Hip Hop"?

It looks like Fat Joe‘s 17-year marriage to his wife Lorena Cartegena is over. According to reports, he’s been cheating since his weight loss with a 26-year-old woman from Dubai, and incriminating text messages is how Fat Joe got caught.

Where Fat Joe Was Caught Cheating!

Mona Scott, the executive producer of “Love & Hip Hop,” is rumored to have invited Lorena Cartegena to join the cast of the popular VH1 show. Lorena is said to have turned down the offer before, but will that change now that she’s leaving Fat Joe?

Get the rest of the story by visiting TheYBF.

