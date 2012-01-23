DJ Whoo Kid Says He Almost Got Stabbed By Suge Knight Over Tupac Leak

It appears that our friend DJ D-Nice’s “True Hip-Hop Stories” series has inspired folks to spill their guys on camera. In his “Whoo Kid’s Untold Stories” 50 Cent’s DJ recalls getting set up by Suge Knight with a club gig just so his goons could stab him.

To Live And Die In L.A.

“Suge Knight took it upon himself to ‘find me’ that day — the promoter got tricked, too. The promoter gave me the five G’s and once I got to the stage, of course, at the time ‘In Da Club’ was the biggest record, so of course the first record I played was ‘In Da Club.’ So as soon as I played ‘In Da Club,’ the whole club turned and looked at me…[then] the promoter came up to me and was like, ‘We gotta get you out of here — Suge Knight’s in the front.”

Watch to find out what happened next. [source]

