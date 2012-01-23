50 Cent Bets On The New York Giants & Wins $500,000

Last night, the New York Giants weren’t the only people celebrating! 50 Cent raked in $500,000 after he bet on blue to win against the San Francisco 49ers!

“Just watched a 500,000 dollar foot ball game get on my level,” tweeted 50 “I’m giving this money to my nana she gonna faint LMAO all she do is go to the church.”

