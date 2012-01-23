"Basketball Wives" To Give Vanessa Bryant An "Offer She Can't Refuse"

Now that Vanessa Bryant is divorced from Kobe Bryant, she’s become the prime target for the executives of VH1’s “Basketball Wives.” TMZ reports that Vanessa Bryant will be made an “offer she can’t refuse” to join “Basketball Wives LA.”

Vanessa Bryant Has Three Mansions Here

Producers will intend on making her the lead cast member for the Los Angeles edition of the show. If she accepts, it will be interesting to see how that affects the rest of the cast.

Get the rest of the details at TMZ.

