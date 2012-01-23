Kevin Hart On Twitter Beef And Canceled Sitcoms

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is enjoying a great run of success. Between his stand up movies like Laugh At My Pain, Ford commercials and even a rom-com Think Like A Man, you’d think he could do no wrong. But in this interview with The Breakfast club he talks about how much rejection he’s suffered on the way to critical acclaim.

“I’ve been a part of six or seven canceled TV shows,” he says. “My shows have been canceled so violently. I remember ABC picked up my show called “The Big House.” They told me the show was picked up and flew me out to the upfronts to announce the fall season. I was creator, executive producer…I was gettin’ all kinds of checks so I flew the cast with me..It wasn’t about me, I had a cast. I got my suit on, they about to go live on TV, I get ready to step out and this white guy with a head set put his hand on my chest and said ‘Mr. Hart they’re not picking it up, move to the side. Somebody will come to out to explain it to you. We’ll pay for your flight back.’ I said what about my cast? And they said ‘we didn’t bring them.'”

He also discusses the friendly “beef” with Mike Epps on Twitter .

“Oh man I killed Mike. It was fun. That’s why my dumb ass put my number on Twitter trying to DM him. I got 69,000 missed calls. It’s all in fun. It’s never malicious. Mike will jones all day. I don’t think that I have haters and if I did I don’t wanna know.”

