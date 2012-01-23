J. Cole Shoots Video For "Nobody’s Perfect"

2011 was the breakout year for J. Cole. He had a hit album and toured around the world in support of it. Cole is now readying his latest video from his debut disc, Story. The “Nobody’s Perfect” video is said to be in production as we speak. Visuals for the third single will be helmed by Colin Tilley. Tilley has gained notoriety for directing Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now” and Melanie Fiona’s “4 AM.” Missy Elliott, who is featured on the track, will also appear in the clip.

