Chip Tha Ripper ‘Tell Ya Friends Mixtape’

Cleveland rapper, Chip Tha Ripper, has been in hustle mode for a minute. He’s gained a cult-like following for his hard yet comical flows. Chip has released three mixtapes since 2009 and is back with another one. Tell Ya Friends is more of the same Chip Tha Ripper, just better. The mixtape features collaborations with Wale, Kid Cudi, CyHi Da Prynce, and Bun B. Check it out and leave your reviews in the comments.

RELATED POSTS:

Saigon, “Warning Shots 3″ (Artwork & Tracklist)

Soulja Boy 50/13 Mixtape [LISTEN + DOWNLOAD]

Rick Ross “Rich Forever” Mixtape [FREE DOWNLOAD]