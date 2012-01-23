Jason Derulo Makes First Appearance Since Neck Fracture

Jason Derulo hasn’t been in the limelight since he fractured his neck during rehearsals for his world tour. Though he must wear a neck brace for the next few months, he seemed to be in good spirits when he visited the set of a commercial starring rumored former girlfriend Jordin Sparks.

This marks the first time Derulo has been snapped out in public since the neck fracture earlier this month. Jason’s neck fracture forced him to cancel is tour. There is no word whether he will resume preparations for his ‘Future History’ tour once he’s fully recovered.

Spotted at ThatGrapeJuice.

RELATED POSTS:

Pop Star Jason Derulo Fractures Neck During Rehearsal

Jason Derulo Previews “Future History” [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: