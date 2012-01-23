Aretha Franklin Calls It Off: “There’ll Be No Wedding”

Aretha Franklin has called off her summer wedding with her boyfriend William “Willie” Willkerson.

Regretfully, To Our Friends and Supporters:

Will and I have decided we were moving a little too fast, and there were a number of things that had not been thought through thoroughly. There will be no wedding at this time. We will not comment on it any further because of the very personal and sensitive nature of it. We appreciate all of the many well wishes from friends.

