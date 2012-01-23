CLOSE
Watch Kim Kardashian End Her Marriage

On October 31, 2011 the world found out that Kim Kardashian was ending her 72-day  marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries. Now, thanks to her reality show “Kourtney & Kim Take Manhattan”, social voyeurs get to see the very moment she decided it was splitsville.

After meeting with a medium John Edwards, who claimed he was communicating with their late father Robert Kardashian, Kim burst into tears and told her sister: “I honestly feel like I can’t do this anymore with Kris…I don’t want to be married anymore.”

