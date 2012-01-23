SWV Is Back! Release New Song "Co-Sign"

The “Sisters With Voices” are back after almost 15 years of silence with their new single “Co-Sign!”
The ladies are planing to release their new album April 10 via eOne Music/Mass Appeal Entertainment. “It’s a great feeling to be back recording together again!” said Coko, Lelee and Taj. “Something special always happens when we come together.”
