Why Jay-Z & Just Blaze Are Able To Make Classics

After having made more than 40 songs together, it’s safe to say that Jay-Z and producer Just Blaze have found a good rhythm. While talking about season two of BET’s DJ reality show “Master of the Mix,” host Just Blaze explained why he works so well with Jay-Z.

According to Just Blaze, they both know what the other brings to the table, Jay-Z is easy to work with, and Jay-Z allows Just Blaze “to do me.”

