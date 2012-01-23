Deelishis' Husband Implies She Deserved To Be Raped

London “Deelishis” Charles became famous as the winner of the second season of Flavor of Love. Since then, she has settled into married life with Orlando Brown, who’s made headlines for being implicated in a cocaine and marijuana drug ring. Recently, a video hit the web of the couple giving an interview with Sister 2 Sister Magazine in their home. Deelishis opened up about being raped at the age of 18. Instead of being a supportive husband, Brown responds to Deelishis’ story by commenting, “You led that man on.” Naturally, she doesn’t react too well to his statement.

Watch as Deelishis recounts her experience. Whose side are you on? Do you think it was right for him to say that to his wife? Did the comment sting more because it was in front of people and on camera?

