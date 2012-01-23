Common Reacts After Being Offered Canada Dry

Common delivered a lyrical body blow to Drake with this line from his remix to Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin'”: “You ain’t wettin’ nobody n*gga / You Canada Dry!” As a result, the punchline is now available on t-shirts, and the drink Canada Dry is now linked to Common.

The Smoothest City On The Planet?

Take a look at how Common reacted when he was unexpectedly given a Canada Dry by visiting our sister site MajicATL.com!

RELATED POSTS:

Top 10 Common Songs

Zoe Saldana, Common, Spike Lee At Sundance Film Fest 2012