Common Reacts After Being Offered Canada Dry

Common delivered a lyrical body blow to Drake with this line from his remix to Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin'”: “You ain’t wettin’ nobody n*gga / You Canada Dry!” As a result, the punchline is now available on t-shirts, and the drink Canada Dry is now linked to Common.
The Smoothest City On The Planet?
Take a look at how Common reacted when he was unexpectedly given a Canada Dry by visiting our sister site MajicATL.com!
