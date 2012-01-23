Caption This: Chilli & Tyrese Get Up Close & Personal!

The photo isn’t what you think…or is it?

If you guessed that Chilli is the leading lady in Tyrese‘s new music video “Nothing On You,” then you are correct! Usher’s ex-boo plays the muse that makes Black Ty’s eye twinkle in the latest video off his album Open Invitation!

“What does class, integrity, spiritual, humble, independent, natural beauty look like?? … My leading lady!” tweeted Tyrese. “How is it possible that u look so scrumptuous so early in the morning,” responded Chilli via the social network!

Spotted @NecoleBitchie.com