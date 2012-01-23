Stream Elle Varner ‘Conversational Lush’

Over the summer, Elle Varner made waves with her single, “Only Wanna Give It To You,” which featured J. Cole. The anticipation for her debut album is approaching a fever pitch. To calm her fans, she’s released a mixtape called Conversational Lush. The offering is full of soul. It boasts production from some of today’s hottest producers such as Bei Maejor and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. Look out for Elle Varner’s RCA debut Perfectly Imperfect to hit the streets later in the year.

