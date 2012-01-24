Somaya Reece Weighs In On Kimbella & Erica's Beef

Somaya Reece shares her theory on why she thinks Erica Mena his picking fights with Kimbella on “Love & Hip-Hop.”

“Maybe she’s just lying and gunning so hard just to get a spot on the show,” she reasons. “Which is the wrong way to get on the show. Because now everybody knows you for negativity.”

She admits that Erica’s tactic may have worked but only to a point.

“At least me and Kimbella get paid to be on there, that’s all I’m saying.”

Ouch.

