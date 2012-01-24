CLOSE
Phonte’s Movie In A Minute, "Red Tails"

Singer and MC Phonte Coleman resurrects his “Movie In A Minute” franchise to give his honest opinion on Red Tails.

Tigallo doesn’t pull any punches about the flick but did like the character “Lighting”, played by David Oyelowo (who we interviewed here). Does he think you should see Red Tails? Watch the clip to find out.

