Tracy Morgan Blames Lex Luthor For Health Problems

After a health related scare, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was seen boarding a plane in Utah carrying an oxygen tank. The star collapsed after accepting an award at the Sundance film festival and was rushed to the hospital.

Utah’s Natural High

While there was speculation that Morgan was intoxicated, his reps said the altitude became an issue for Morgan. One of the three highest states in America, the Mean Elevation of the state of Utah is 6,100 feet above sea level.

When asked about the problems Morgan quipped, “Superman ran into a little Kryptonite today,” he told TMZ. Watch the video of him going through security with the oxygen tank below.

