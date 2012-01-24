Is This Lil Kim's Ghostwriter Contract?

Last week, Charlie Baltimore did an interview on Shade 45 where she maintained she writes all of her rhymes. In another part of the interview, Baltimore threw Lil Kim under the bus by saying she didn’t write her own raps.

A former member of the Queen Bee’s entourage is now claiming he is Lil Kim’s ghostwriter. Antonio Walker has come out in support of Baltimore’s claims. Walker recently posted pictures of a contract allegedly drawn up between Queen Bee Entertainment and himself. Walker says he penned a number of Kim’s biggest hits. Walker decided to come forward with his story after having not been paid for any of his contributions.

There was a song on Lil Kim’s 2005 album, The Naked Truth, which addressed rumors she didn’t write her own material. The name of the track was “Shut Up B***h.” Kim probably is screaming that to Antonio Walker right now. What are your thoughts on the situation?

