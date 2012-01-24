Diddy To Launch Music Themed Television Network

He told you that he wouldn’t stop. Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to launch a music themed cable network at the end 2012. Diddy’s new channel is said to be called Revolt and is aiming to go live on 12/12/12.

As in pure Sean Combs fashion, there are some heavy hitters involved. Andy Schuon, who is the former head of MTV Programming, will be apart of the nicely funded business venture. Schuon also was at the head of a music channel named International Music Feed. Diddy and Schuon aim to make Revolt like MTV in its early days with an African-American slant. The two are in talks with Time Warner Cable and Comcast for distribution deal, but nothing has been finalized.

Diddy’s camp hasn’t made any comments about the potential music channel. However, a rep for Time Warner Cable did say there had been “some discussion” about the project.

Spotted at Rap-Up.

