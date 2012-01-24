"The Help" Scores Four Oscar Nominations

Nominees for the 84th Annual Academy Awards were announced this morning by actress Jennifer Lawrence (“Hunger Games”) and Tom Sherak, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “The Help”earned Oscar nods for Viola Davis (Best Actress), Octavia Spencer (Best Supporting Actress), Jessica Chastain (Best Supporting Actres), as well as Best Picture.

The lion’s share of nominations went to Martin Scorcese’s HUGO, which walked away with 11 Oscar nominations, including, Best Director, and Best Picture. The Artist, follows closely with 10 nominations. The Oscars will air Sunday, February 26th, 7P.M. EST.

Below is a complete list of nominees:

Supporting Actress

Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”)

Jessica Chastain (“The Help”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Bridesmaids”)

Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs”)

Octavia Spencer (“The Help”)

Supporting Actor

Kenneth Branagh (“My Week With Marilyn”)

Jonah Hill (“Moneyball”)

Nick Nolte (“Warrior”)

Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)

Max von Sydow (“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”)

Best Actress

Glenn Close (“Albert Nobbs”)

Rooney Mara (“Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”)

Viola Davis (“The Help”)

Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”)

Michelle Williams (“My Week With Marilyn”)

Best Actor

Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”)

George Clooney (“The Descendants”)

Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)

Gary Oldman (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”)

Brad Pitt (“Moneyball”)

Best Director

Michel Hazanivicus (“The Artist”)

Alexander Payne (“The Descendants”)

Martin Scorsese (“HUGO”)

Woody Allen (“Midnight in Paris”)

Terrence Malick (“Tree of Life”)

Best Original Screenplay

The Artist

Bridesmaids

Midnight in Paris

Margin Call

A Separation

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Descendants

Hugo

The Ides of March

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Best Foreign Feature

Bullhead

Footnote

In Darkness

Monsier Lazhar

A Separation

Best Animated Feature

A Cat in Paris

Chico & Rita

Kung Fu Panda 2

Puss in Boots

Rango

Best Picture

War Horse

The Artist

Moneyball

The Descendants

The Tree of Life

Midnight in Paris

The Help

Hugo

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

