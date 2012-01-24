"The Help" Scores Four Oscar Nominations

Nominees for the 84th Annual Academy Awards were announced this morning by actress Jennifer Lawrence (“Hunger Games”) and Tom Sherak, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “The Help”earned Oscar nods for Viola Davis (Best Actress), Octavia Spencer (Best Supporting Actress), Jessica Chastain (Best Supporting Actres), as well as Best Picture.
The lion’s share of nominations went to Martin Scorcese’s HUGO, which walked away with 11 Oscar nominations, including, Best Director, and Best Picture. The Artist, follows closely with 10 nominations. The Oscars will air Sunday, February 26th, 7P.M. EST.
Below is a complete list of nominees:
Supporting Actress
Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”)
Jessica Chastain (“The Help”)
Melissa McCarthy (“Bridesmaids”)
Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs”)
Octavia Spencer (“The Help”)
Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh (“My Week With Marilyn”)
Jonah Hill (“Moneyball”)
Nick Nolte (“Warrior”)
Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)
Max von Sydow (“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”)
Best Actress
Glenn Close (“Albert Nobbs”)
Rooney Mara (“Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”)
Viola Davis (“The Help”)
Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”)
Michelle Williams (“My Week With Marilyn”)
Best Actor
Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”)
George Clooney (“The Descendants”)
Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)
Gary Oldman (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”)
Brad Pitt (“Moneyball”)
Best Director
Michel Hazanivicus (“The Artist”)
Alexander Payne (“The Descendants”)
Martin Scorsese (“HUGO”)
Woody Allen (“Midnight in Paris”)
Terrence Malick (“Tree of Life”)
Best Original Screenplay
The Artist
Bridesmaids
Midnight in Paris
Margin Call
A Separation
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Descendants
Hugo
The Ides of March
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Best Foreign Feature
Bullhead
Footnote
In Darkness
Monsier Lazhar
A Separation
Best Animated Feature
A Cat in Paris
Chico & Rita
Kung Fu Panda 2
Puss in Boots
Rango
Best Picture
War Horse
The Artist
Moneyball
The Descendants
The Tree of Life
Midnight in Paris
The Help
Hugo
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close